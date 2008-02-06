How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Early Morning Intern Needed For US Site

We are looking for an early morning intern, which means someone from Europe or Asia. This is not a writer's job, although super-interns may eventually become Giz writers, if they are good. Read on for the job description and the requirements:

AU: This is for the US Giz site. If you think you've got what it takes to cut the mustard, send 'em your details.

Job description
• Spot stories. Get up in your morning time and start going through sites all over the world to get content that can fit Gizmodo. That means only the latest and the best stories, not old stuff.
• Prepare galleries for posting.
• Prepare videos for posting.
• If you are good, and you can write, you would eventually start to become a Gizmodo writer.

Requirements
• Live in Asia or Europe (we need someone to start working at 2 a.m. US East Coast time, which is 7 a.m. GMT.)
• Hard, constant worker.
• Understands English. Other languages a plus.
• Has basic HTML knowledge.
• Experience with Flickr and tags.
• Experience with ripping software.
• Love the Giz, love gadgets.

Send your resume to tips at gizmodo.com, and tell us why you think you could be the best person for the position.

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles