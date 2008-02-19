Dulux PaintPod Provides a Little Pump Action to DIY Painting

Dulux's new PaintPod system is a labour-saver for decorators, pumping paint directly to its roller at the right rate to avoid splodges. In one swoop it eliminates those drips-on-floor and fussing with cans that painting usually involves (at least, in our house). Best of all: fill it with water when you're done, and it cleans itself for you in just 10 minutes. Its one drawback is that it takes drop-in five liter paint packs, for the specially formulated paint—US$40 for white and US$60 for colour. Available April in the UK, for around US$135. [Electricpig.tv and T3]