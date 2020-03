Pens that digitally record what you write onto paper have been on the market for a while, but this D:Scribe pen actually sends out SMS and Email messages in real time directly from the pen! That is, it would if it were real and not just a design, but it is a pretty awesome idea. Cause seriously, if we could write our hostage demand notes and SMS it to the police at the same time? That would save us a trip to the post office. [Yanko Design]