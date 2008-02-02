DS Lite Sound Shell Adds Speakers, Unnecessary Weight

The built-in speakers on the Nintendo DS Lite may not be spectacular, but they manage to get the point—and by point we mean the musical bleeps and bloops of the latest Zelda game—across quite well. GameTech disagrees, which is why they created this Sound Shell DLite addition that not only adds slightly stronger speakers on the back, but a stand to prop your DS up in case the whole thing becomes slightly too heavy for your underdeveloped arms to lift. US$30 gets you the entire contraption. [Impress via Technabob via DS Fanboy via Kotaku]