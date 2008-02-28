Dreamworks Still Tied to HD DVD's Corpse By Toshiba Contract

Okay, so one big studio actually hasn't made the jump to Blu yet: Dreamworks, which was paid US$100 million to join HD DVD back in August. As we had pieced together in our closed-door analysis, they can't break rank until Toshiba lets them. Says Dreamworks chief: "It really is in their court at this point to really declare what the next step will be. We're poised either way to jump..."

Question: Paramount was part of the US$150 million deal too—how come they're already out and true Blu? Did that extra $50 million lock Dreamworks into an even tighter (read: shittier) contract? [Reuters]