How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dreambook Eee PC Competitor Enters the Ring

With a 7-inch display (88 x 480), a 1GHz Via C7-M processor, maximum 1GB RAM, either a 2GB, 4GB or 8GB flash storage or a 40GB HDD, the Pioneer Computers Dreambook Light IL1 sounds like a worthy competitor to the Eee PC crown. Unfortunately, the US$446 starting price is a little steep, even if either Vista or Ubuntu is included in the base price. The Dreambook range will host three other models, including a touchscreen version that sounds a little more interesting.

AU: Forget their comment about price - The IL1 is $499 in Oz, as is the EeePC. All the prices after the jump are Australian prices too.

The Dreambook Light CE26 will feature a 7-inch touchscreen display, 1.2GHz VIA C7-M processor, maximum 1GB memory and storage capacities similar to the IL1. The base model will be priced at $699, but we're hoping the touch goodness makes it worth the investment.
Two other members in the range include the M72 and the M72R, but with 12" WXGA displays, Intel Core 2 Duo processors, maximum 4GB RAM and starting at $999, they're not really lean enough for Eee PC territory or impressive enough for the general laptop genre. [Pioneer Computers via Eee Site, Gadgetell]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles