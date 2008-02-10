Dreambook Eee PC Competitor Enters the Ring

With a 7-inch display (88 x 480), a 1GHz Via C7-M processor, maximum 1GB RAM, either a 2GB, 4GB or 8GB flash storage or a 40GB HDD, the Pioneer Computers Dreambook Light IL1 sounds like a worthy competitor to the Eee PC crown. Unfortunately, the US$446 starting price is a little steep, even if either Vista or Ubuntu is included in the base price. The Dreambook range will host three other models, including a touchscreen version that sounds a little more interesting.

AU: Forget their comment about price - The IL1 is $499 in Oz, as is the EeePC. All the prices after the jump are Australian prices too.

The Dreambook Light CE26 will feature a 7-inch touchscreen display, 1.2GHz VIA C7-M processor, maximum 1GB memory and storage capacities similar to the IL1. The base model will be priced at $699, but we're hoping the touch goodness makes it worth the investment.

Two other members in the range include the M72 and the M72R, but with 12" WXGA displays, Intel Core 2 Duo processors, maximum 4GB RAM and starting at $999, they're not really lean enough for Eee PC territory or impressive enough for the general laptop genre. [Pioneer Computers via Eee Site, Gadgetell]