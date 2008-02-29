DORmino Mouse Feeds on Laptop Heat for Power

Designers really are exploring every corner of the laws of physics to bring you eco-friendly products nowadays— this latest design even makes use of the waste heat kicked out by a laptop. The DORmino concept uses an oversized mousepad to soak up the warmth, which embedded electronics convert and transmit to power a wireless mouse. No need to recharge, no dead batteries to pollute the environment. Though we wonder if more energy is used during manufacturing than you'd actually save when using it, it seems pretty ingenious to us. [Ecofriend]