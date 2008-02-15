Do-It-Yourself 360 Red Ring Repair Kit

Giving up your Xbox 360 to Microsoft for four to six weeks while they repair a red ring error is fine if you can survive that long without gaming or using it as a Media Center Extender, but why would you own an Xbox 360 if you could? Team Xecuter, a mod/hacking group that's famous for making stuff like modchips, is releasing a do-it-yourself repair kit for the 360. It's worked on 18 out of 18 broken Xboxes (according to them), but we don't have any details on how the kit works. We'll check into it some more, since US$12.95 is a pretty cheap price to pay for a fix you could do by yourself in your spare time. [Team Xecuter via Xbox Scene via Crunchgear]