DLO's Portable Fold-up iPhone Speakers Are Necessary

Everyone knows how completely horrible the built-in iPhone speakers are for listening to music or talking on speakerphone, which is why this DLO Portable Speaker for iPhone is totally necessary. You can carry it around in a little oval pod when not in use, but when you want to get down with the teleconferencing, just open her up and splay her to either side of your phone. It's even got a little stand to prop up the iPhone, and the whole thing looks quite nice playing back music (it's shielded from the GSM buzz) with its black and silver motif. US$49 gets you one. [DLO]