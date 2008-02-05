DIY Terminator Mask

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

100_1330.jpgWe know, this Terminator mask tutorial is coming way too early for next Halloween, but for an at-home project, it's pretty fantastic. To construct the mask, the subject's face was cast for a template. This template was then used to mould the fibre glass metal effect as well as the silicon damaged skin, after which the metal layer was painted and loaded with an LED eye to seal the deal. But we know better than to try this ourselves, lest we come out looking like the chrome-nosed Michael Jackson from five years in the future—which would be just as scary.

t5.jpgt6.jpgt1.jpgt4.jpgt3.jpgt2.jpg

[thedarkpower via neatorama]

