DIY AIM-9 Sidewinder Air to Geek Missile Lamp

After all of this talk about the Pentagon preparing to blow a spy satellite out of the sky, missiles have never been hotter. So it is high time you got a piece of the action with this AIM-9 Sidewinder Missile floor lamp. Unfortunately, you can not purchase the lamp in one piece—it has to be built from an instruction kit—although the results look to be worth the effort. A video of the lamp in action is available after the break.


For anyone willing to put in the serious amount of time it will take to piece this lamp together, the kit contains instructional videos and manuals, templates, and decals. Expect to pay around US$60 for parts on top of the US$20 it costs for the kit itself. All in all, US$80 is a small price to pay for a lighting solution this awesome. [Roger Dodger via TFTS]

