Discovery Venus Fly Trap Robot Swallows Bugs Alive

Sure, it's an easy enough thing to find a Little Shop of Horrors plant robot that snaps shut to kill bugs, then burp comedically. But how about a bionic Venus Fly Trap that lures insects, detects them with its hidden motion detectors, then gulps them down whole and alive? The bugs fall into the clear containment chamber, which you can decorate with mementos to keep the bugs from getting too homesick, such as a stick, a leaf and maybe a piece of cheese or celery. Doing this, the Discovery Channel Store explains, allows you to "discover a world of fascinating discoveries." And yes, they do take the Discover card. [Discovery via Ubergizmo]