Diebold Accidentally Leaks 2008 Election Results Early



Diebold, the company run by unscrupulous republicans that manufactures crappy, easily-hacked voting machines, has done a bang-up job of pretty much destroying many people's confidence in the legitimacy of the democratic process. No one is better at calling out such depressing aspects of our country with biting humour like The Onion, who here tell us about how all the fun of the election this year was ruined because Diebold accidentally leaked the results ahead of time. It's funny because it could be true! Ha… ha? [The Onion]