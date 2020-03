I was pretty excited when I saw it was a "Robo" desk vacuum, 'cause I thought this was like a Roomba for your desk—it'd clean up granola bits while I fragged suckers and not commit suicide with a running leap off the edge. Sadly, I don't think it's that smart, just zooming forward sucking all your nastiness in a straight line. Still, it might be useful if you have a really loooong desk or a line of powder you want to neatly pack away without losing a speck. [Wowzzers via Notcot]