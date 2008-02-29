Desktop PC Start Button Eliminates Gamer's Crack

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you thought plumber's crack was bad, imagine a gamer in crawling under his desk to turn on his PC. He'll never have to do that again if he grabs one of these Sharkoon PC Jump Start Buttons, which hook up via USB to his PC and allows him to not only start a computer, but plug in two USB devices and a mic/headphone as well.

The gadget plugs right into your motherboard, which means you'll have to do a bit of internal jiggery, but makes your life easier in the end. The plumber spends most of his days being active (fixing your toilets), where the gamer just sits there. Whose ass would you rather see? We thought so. Available soon for 15 Euros ($25) [Sharkoon]

