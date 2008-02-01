This may not be the smallest or most advanced card reader out there, but the Deskscape sure has the weirdest look. Outside of that, its reading abilities are limited to memory sticks, MMC and SD cards, and it clocks in at US$30.77. If you think the unusual design and multiple colour options are worth that much cash, knock yourself out. I'll stick with smaller readers with more functionality— thank you very much. [GeekStuff4U via OhGizmo]
Deskscape Card Reader Has Curious Bulges
