Desk Grommet With Cable Trap Looks Incredibly Useful

This grommet is just a design, but we wonder why it took someone this long to come up with such a genius (and obvious) idea. Like a regular desk grommet, it's a big hole that lets cables through. Unlike a regular desk grommet, it's got notches on the side of different sizes to grasp and hold your cables so they don't fall on the ground, making you breath in dust for a few seconds as you fish it back out. Again, design for now, but we'd love to see this thing be standard in every desk. [Yanko Design]