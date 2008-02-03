Design Competition Brings Artistic Elegance to Mobile Phone Concepts

Those arty chaps at the Royal College of Art have created some great looking mobile phone concepts. The designs were put together for a competition that was sponsored by the cellular network 3. The runners-up included the Vase phone, which begins as an empty "vessel," but has features added to it gradually, according to the user's needs. The Teiko cellphone was designed for children, incorporating GPS for parental tracking and a rugged general construction.

The LED cellphone had a simple layout, with basic functions illuminating according to need. (Coincidentally, that isn't too dissimilar to a concept we have seen before. Borrowing inspiration were we, Mr Art Student?) The overall winner was the Free Key, which had 40 programmable keys beneath a flexible LCD screen. Check out the lot in the gallery above. [BBC via Textually]