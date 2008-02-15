Deluxe Lay-Z Spa is Hot-Tubness and Cheapness Rolled into One

Hot tubs: discuss. I'm sort of a fan of them, but can't quite get over the hygiene bit—or, in some cases, the molded plastic naffness. The Lay-Z Spa is a blow-up hot tub with enough room for six people to contract Weil's disease at the same time. The 1200 litre capacity tub has massage jets, a rapid heating system and apparently can be set up easily. Would this US$1,000 monster work well with those crazy Swiss guys who like organising hot-tub parties on the top of Mont Blanc? If they empty it first, then pull the air stopper out they could be back down the bottom of the mountain in no time. [Drinkstuff]