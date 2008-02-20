Dell UltraSharp 2408WFP 24-Inch Widescreen Display Crammed With DisplayPort, 12 More

Dell's newest UltraSharp is a 13-port behemoth that just so happens to have a display. The 1920x1200 resolution monitor with 6ms response time and 3000:1 dynamic contrast ratio includes the DisplayPort you love, along with HDMI and DVI. And the picture below shows we're just getting started.

VGA, composite, S-video, and component round out the connection list, while 4(!) USB ports and a 9-in-2 card reader are thrown in for good measure. It's out now for US$699, so gather every device you own and get ready to blow a fuse. [Dell]