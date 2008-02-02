Delkin ImageRouters Can Dump 8 CF Cards At Once

Delkin's ImageRouter is for photographers who are in need of some serious dumpage, and fast. The basic unit lets you unload four Compact Flash cards simultaneously. The thing takes up about as much room as the Xbox 360's power brick, though fortunately it doesn't weigh a metric tonne. If you want to get stupid ridiculous, you can daisy-chain two blocks together onto the powered USB port to handle a total of eight CF cards. Unfortunately the software doesn't work for Macs yet, so if you plugged it into one you'd just see four separate drives, killing the convenience factor of dumping about a million photos at once. It's US$149 w/o software, jumping to $249 with the Windows-only utility. [Product Page]