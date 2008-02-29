Deduct A/V Gear From Your Taxes? Whaaaaaaawesome!

Sound and Vision has done their homework and finagled five tips that will help you get Uncle Sam to pony up for your home theater gear. Now, I'm no expert on these matters, but the advice seems to be viable—although making it happen is going to require a bit of work on your part.

AU: Not specifically relevant for Australians, but might be worth a read if you can make it work for you.

First and foremost you will need to get involved in a business that will qualify you for these types of deductions. Obviously that is easier said than done, and there is definitely a grey area with regard to what jobs will do the trick. Writing and music production were mentioned, but again, there will be other qualifying factors to contend with. But after that it is all sort of, kind of cake baby! Hit the link for the rest of the tips. [Sound and Vision]