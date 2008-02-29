Death Star Hotel in Azerbaijan Is No Moon

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This 521-foot-high hotel is coming to Baku, Azerbaijan, either to host a bunch of Imperial forces or obliterate the local population with a giant death ray. They call it "Full Moon" but they are not fooling us: this is a fully armed, fully operational battle station. And it shall be destroyed before it's too late, with a bunch of small fighters that can escape its turbolasers and drop proton torpedoes down an exhaust port. Or maybe not, if you look at it from its side.

Yes, I know, even with 104,182 square metres, with 382 rooms over 35 floors, it's a complete letdown. Jeff Vader won't be happy with this pancaked Death Star at all. [Skyscraper News via Star Wars Blog]

