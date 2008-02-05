Darwin Controller Hopes to Challenge Wiimote's Supremacy

Motus Corporation is working on a motion-based controller for PCs and current-gen consoles not named Wii. The Darwin controller promises to offer more realistic control than the Wiimote due to its more involved use of gyroscopes and accelerometers.

Motus says the Darwin always orients itself with magnetic north, and can sense which direction it is pointing. Motus got their start building hyper-realistic controllers to help golfers with their swing and claim that their background working with more complex controllers will give them an edge. We shall see when Darwin arrives in stores by the end of the year with a price between US$79 and US$99. [Technology Review]