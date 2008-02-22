DARPA Robot Crusher Truck Makes KITT Cry

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There isn't anyone inside this six-and-half-ton beast, getting off on smashing through crappy 80s cars. No, the Army's latest baby, built by Mellon University's Robotics Engineering Center, is a robot. The Crusher navigates (and destroys) autonomously and will climb four-foot "steps" as easy as it tears up a hill. Apparently other vehicles in their Future Combat System family will take after this big bad monster truck, officially bringing the Army into the business of wrecking ass. With robots. [Danger Room, Vid via IEEE

