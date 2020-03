Stationary biking may be fun and healthy, but unless you're sitting right under an air conditioning vent, you're gonna get hot. Real hot. So why not use the energy generated by all that furious pedaling to power a fan that cools you off at the same time? Sounds brilliant to us as long as you can shut off the fan occasionally so you're not always getting the cooling effect. There's nothing worse than cycling in the wind when it's cold. [Yanko Design]