Credit Card Piggy Bank Robs You of Smashing Satisfaction

A credit card piggy bank would be no fun at all. Where is the joy in sticking a credit card into pig's back when you can't smash it later on to blow your earnings on some frivolous item? Besides, using a credit card or debit card to wirelessly add money into a savings account does not make sense. However, some greedy child could definitely use this bank to hit their relatives up for a bigger allowance. Excuses like "I don't have any cash on me" won't get you off the hook anymore. Good thing this is only a concept device. [Behance via DVICE]