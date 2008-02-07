Corner Aiming System Looks Like Terminator's Deadly Eye, Probably Has Same Effect

Peek into the Eye of Death, because the Concealed Engagement Unit by Swedish company Aimpoint looks taken straight out the skull of a Terminator T-800. This periscope aiming system is completely different from the CornerShot and a lot simpler. It can be used with any weapon, and according to Danger Room's Aaron Rowe, who was able to try it at the 2008 Shooting humans , Hunting John Connor , and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas, "it rocks at close range." Too bad ducks never hang around at close range now. Oh, wait. Nevermind. [Aimpoint via Danger Room]