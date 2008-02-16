How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Converting Ugly, Practical Cities to Beautiful, Illogical Utopias

What would happen if you converted the downtown of a small or mid-sized city to an eco-friendly wonderland, with open waterways and no cars to be seen? Well, you'd have an impractical fantasy on your hands, for one thing. That didn't stop Ecocity Builders from doing some pretty sweet concept designs for how they would convert the above suburban hellscape into a tree-stuffed utopia.

crappycityafter.jpgThey say in order to make such a striking transformation they'd need to tackle "restructuring while recycling building materials, digging up once-buried natural waterways, adding pedestrian infrastructure and building upon a transition to "mixed uses" and "balanced development" in which the important activities are provided for within a short distance."

They'd also donate all the cars that used to be on the road to the currently carless dolphin population of our planet's oceans, and people would be transported from their homes to these city centers on the wings of wishes and fairydust. But hey, it sure looks nice, doesn't it? [Ecocity Builders via io9]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles