How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Coming Soon: Depositing Cheques at Home by Scanner

Saul Hansel, one of my favorite NYTimes reporters, writes about Fiserv's technology that'll let normal people deposit paper cheques to their bank accounts by merely scanning them at home.

USAA, the bank that serves the armed forces, has done this for a while, but it hasn't picked up beyond there. Although the Cheque Clearing for the 21st Century Act has made this possible, and half of all business cheques are deposited this way already, the system still needs to be safeguarded against fraud before it can really reach mainstream adoption rates. Interesting, but I'd guess the majority of Gizmodo readers use PayPal or World of Warcraft gold pieces instead of ye old chequebook. [NYT Bits]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles