Coco Chanel Fashion Phone is Powered by Dreams, Wishes

This Coco Chanel phone has a leg up on other fashion phones by being an actually unique and new design, but takes a blow by being a mere concept based around technology that may or may not have been made up for the purpose of justifying a neat-looking Photoshop. Let's see if any of you can tell me how much sense the explanation of the technology makes:

Works by integrating an optical fibre system that display image between two glass parts. There are 12 micro lighter fibres, that throw image components to the glass, that offer a quite good luminosity, and keep the mobile phone concept as light as possible. All lights only appear when you open the phone, by pushing removable part on the side of it.

Maybe I've missed all the other phones that are powered by micro lighter fibres, but this seems a bit too made up for my liking. But hey, shiny things! Isn't that what fashion is all about? I'll take three! [Tuvie via New Launches]