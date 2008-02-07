How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Closest Chinese iPhone Clone Yet


Until the Meizu M8 is released, this C-002 HiPhone seems to be the most iPhone of iPhone clones out there. As you can see from the video unboxing, it even comes in an iPhone-esque box and has iPhone-like accessories (protective cover, white earbuds). The UI? Well, just watch.

It's pretty much the iPhone. In fact, if you gave it to your grandpa and called it the iPhone, he probably wouldn't even know the difference. Of course, this is being sold at an online store that sells shoes as well as knockoff phones, but your grandpa would probably just praise you on getting a good deal. [Dragon Kicks via Red Ferret]

