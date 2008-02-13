Cineversum BlackWing Three Projectors

Cineversum has unveiled a trio of awesome looking HD projectors that feature full 1,920 x 1,080 HD resolution, 900 ANSI lumens brightness, a 30,000:1 contrast ratio, and two HDMI 1.3 inputs (and that is only the base model).

An upgrade to the BlackWing Three Pro will score you a new Master Three video processor, 4 HDMI 1.3 inputs, and the option for an SD-SDI input and 12V triggers board. The Ultimate model takes it a step further with a Master Four, theater mode for 2.35 anamorphic setups, and Mosquito Noise Reduction technology. Prices start at a whopping £8,199 ($18,000) which makes me wish I was rich and living in the UK. [Cineversum via Tech Radar via About Projectors]