Chute Smartphone Concept Puts Wood in Your Pant Pockets

The Chute Smartphone concept is a vision of the future, a future where mobile phones are made of Bamboo, where they have names like Chute and where pot is not outlawed renewable sources of energy have finally reached ubiquity. The details on the gadget that lies beneath the woody exterior is not mentioned beyond it being functional and powerful, but what more could we ask for in a smartphone? The unique feature is the Bamboo casing, which actually has some benefits over plastic, including its stronger build, lighter weight and far more environmentally friendly production. Bamboo is also completely biodegradable, which means the Lion King could explains its life in epic fashion to a cub lion. We love The Lion King. We love the Chute Smartphone concept. [Yanko]

