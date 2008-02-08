Mobile Phone Flasher Gets Small Fine, Large Public Humiliation

Wondering what actually would happen if you took a picture of your junk with your cameraphone and texted it to some unsuspecting lady? You'd get fined for "distributing pornographic material," at least if you do it in Germany, where one such exposure case closed just yesterday. The actual cost was around $240. But the humiliation—especially when the judge said of the 21-year-old perp's unit shot, "We all had a bit of a laugh when we saw the thing"—that was priceless. Let this be a lesson to all you would-be porno distributors out there. [Reuters]