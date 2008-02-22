Buy Palm's TX, Get Palm Z22 Free, Finally

If you have been debating whether to purchase a Palm TX for the last three years, your amazingly long uncertainty period has paid off; you now get a free Palm Z22 with every Palm TX purchased. You may very well say that you care more about Angelina's adoption plans, and if you did, we'd be inclined to agree with you. Be that as it may, the Z22 usually retails for US$99, and that is a great deal nonetheless. If you belong to that rare breed of failed stockbrokers that actually have friends; what the hell are you waiting for?

AU: Looks like it's US only, I'm afraid.

