Business Card Design Animates With Sliding Trick

Dutch student Chung Dha Lam (as far as I know, no relation to Blam) has tried to solve the problem of unmemorable business cards by animating his designs with a simple trick. Using a jacket with printed vertical stripes and cards with some cleverly sliced-up images printed on them, Lam's gizmo animates as you slide the card out of the jacket—easy and effective, as you can see from the video below.



You know, it looks so simple that we wouldn't be surprised to see these on sale somewhere soon. [Neatorama]