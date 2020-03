DIY gadgeteer Nate True has come up with a home-brew LED watch alternative to those Tokyoflash wristwatches that are all the rage. A mashup of a binary clock and one of those nifty persistence-of-vision displays, Nate's device even packs in a super-bright flashlight mode. You can follow his instructions to make your own, or if your soldering is as bad as mine you can buy a pre-built one for US$189, and one lacking the enclosure for US$89. [cre.ations.net via BoingBoing]