The stairs bookcase was cool, but this is an entire igloo-like bookcase structure that you can actually use as a miniature dwelling. In fact, this "Uroko House" is built around a bed, which makes it one hell of a place to sleep for any kid—whether they like to read or not. There are no written instructions on how to make your own, but the images in the gallery help illustrate the process. [Flickr via Freshome]