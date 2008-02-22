Breaking News: Airplane Crashes Into Baby's Mouth, Satisfying Hunger

It's so simple, it's mind-boggling that nobody thought of it earlier. After years of pretending that a fork-shaped aeroplane is flying straight for their child's mouth with precious food cargo on board, parents can now deliver the goods without the need for the child to have an imagination.

Air fork one is a fork and an aeroplane all in one. I don't have kids, but I'll probably get one for myself – you know, for the times when my fiancee burns the meat and I don't really want to eat it.

No word on availability or price, sadly.

