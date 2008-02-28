Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

Toshiba's Transformers-Like Phone Of Geeky Dreams
Sadly, another handset just for Japan
Polaroid Instant Digital Picture Frame Is the Only Frame I Want
Europe Fries Microsoft With US $1.35 Billion Fine For Antitrust Violations
LIVRE, A Compromise on the E-Book
Sadly, another handset just for Japan
Polaroid Instant Digital Picture Frame Is the Only Frame I Want
But it's still a digital photo frame. Oh, and only a concept.
Europe Fries Microsoft With US $1.35 Billion Fine For Antitrust Violations
I reckon fining Microsoft is the only reason the EU is still afloat. Seriously, it's got to be the biggest income earner they have!
LIVRE, A Compromise on the E-Book
And the idea of another Australian student, unless I'm grossly mistaken.
Chocolate Master Chief Penis Helmet
I'm going to resist the urge to say anything disgusting here.