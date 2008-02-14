Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wednesday Night

I reckon this will sell like hotcakes in Asia, where every apartment building hangs their washing over the handrail.

Wiimote Nerf Blaster Shoots Foam Darts, Adds Meaning to Life

Whose life, I'm not sure, but at least it looks cool...

Collapsible Surfboard Concept Brings Meccano Fun to Water Sports

Cos who doesn't want to spend 30 minutes making their surfboard before hitting the waves?

Apple TV 2.0 Review

This one's out of the US. They love it, but then they would - they get movie rentals, which we won't

Mobile Fishing Game - Catch a Virtual Fish, Get a Real Fish Delivered to your Door

This is why I love Japan