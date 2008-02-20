Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

We're wearing black here today at Giz AU... we lost a dear friend in HD DVD.
Toshiba Kills HD DVD, Official
Just because we knew it was coming doesn't mean we like it.
Nerf Vulcan EBF-25: Fully automatic toy dart gun, Rambo Jnr's Weapon of Choice
That's fully automatic fun, right there.
iPod Shuffle Drops to $65
Plus Apple also announces a 2GB version. Exciting times...
LG Sticking with HD DVD: Dual format players to ease the pain
They've been taking their stupid pills again, I see...
A Consumer's Cheat Sheet to HD DVD's Death and Blu-ray's Victory
Not an early adopter? Lucky you! Here's your guide to Blu-ray now the war has been won.