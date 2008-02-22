Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

What a week! Thank God it's Friday, is all I can say.
Show's over folks, Paramount Officially goes Blu
And so the biggest week in Hi-Def history comes to a close. Thank God for that!
It's not really as exciting as it sounds. Sadly.
And looks pretty damn awesome. Let's hope it doesn't take forever to become a reality.
It's like the designers actually used a Gamecube as inspiration.