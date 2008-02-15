Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Indiana Jones IV Trailer Makes Us Wet Our Pants
Is there really any need to cover anything else this morning?
Knight Rider iPhone Inspired Interior Officially Revealed
Lightway OLED Shutters Could Mean It's Curtains For Curtains
Giant Lego B-1B Bomber Escorted by Fighters, Hawkeye Aircraft
Is there really any need to cover anything else this morning?
Knight Rider iPhone Inspired Interior Officially Revealed
I wish TV networks would actually spend more time and money coming up with original ideas
Lightway OLED Shutters Could Mean It's Curtains For Curtains
Good old Aussie Ingenuity! Fantastic!
Giant Lego B-1B Bomber Escorted by Fighters, Hawkeye Aircraft
Sometimes I wish I could spend my day making kickass Lego things