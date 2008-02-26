Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Solar Dragonfly Flaps Wings Feebly, Makes Us Sad
But one day he'll fly, if he wishes upon a star
Paddle Wheel Propeller Designs Take Flight, 115 Years Late
Jon Stewart, Bored With Oscars, Pulls Out iPhone
3-Year Old Summarises Star Wars
But one day he'll fly, if he wishes upon a star
Paddle Wheel Propeller Designs Take Flight, 115 Years Late
Is it just me, or does something about this just seem... wrong?
Jon Stewart, Bored With Oscars, Pulls Out iPhone
I'm surprised he waited that long
3-Year Old Summarises Star Wars
But Only A New Hope. Hopefully she'll get to watch Empire soon