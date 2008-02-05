Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Some good stuff overnight: here's what you missed...
Hulk Money Bank Smashes Savings Procrastination
Who doesn't want one of these?
DIY Terminator Mask
So believable, someone named Sarah Conner may try to lower you into a vat of molten metal
Gizmodo's Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Seeings how nobody watches the Super Bowl over here, at least you can check out the techy ads
New and Improved Android SDK on the Way
Android really is looking like it will have enough to knock Windows Mobile off the map...