Sony has upped its LCD count again, releasing its Bravia F Series. At just over an inch thick, the TVs, which come in 46-, 42- and 32-inch sizes and can be wall-mounted, have 24p Cinema mode and a contrast ratio of 3000:1. Oh, and a more simple remote unit, apparently.

The sets, which are out in Japan on March 25, range from US$3,700 (KDL-46F1) through US$2,700 (KDL-40F1) to US$1,850 (KDL-32F1). [Impress]