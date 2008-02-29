Brando USB Hub has Multicolour Moodlight For Desktop Cheeriness

I nearly labelled this four-port USB hub with digital alarm and seven-colour moodlight "just another boring Brando USB gadget." But on second thought, I decided I actually like it: if you're going to have a USB hub on your desk, why not combine it with some multicoloured LED goodness? Brighten up your dreary cubicle with some rainbow ambience, that's what I say! Okay, the clock part is dumb, since who has a PC that doesn't already display the time? But we can overlook that design error, can't we Brando-fans? This 76 x 76 x 25mm wonder is available for US$16. [Geekalerts]