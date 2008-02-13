BotBrain Robot Head Flaps its Eyelids, Makes Geekish Hearts Flutter

This animatronic head is sold as a kit so you can learn the fun of building a fully robotic nut that can "turn left and right," has moving eyes, eyelids and a mouth that "changes expressions"—though presumably not into a sexy pout, sorry robo-sex fans. BotBrain even has sensors that let it react to its environment, and its luscious eyelids make it a far cuter robot head than some we've covered. This educational robo-curio is available for $US449, and frankly we'd expect much better "human-robot interactions" for that price. [Scientifics online via Red Ferret]